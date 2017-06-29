Cubs' John Lackey: Pummeled by Nats on Wednesday

Lackey (5-9) coughed up eight runs on nine hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 5.1 innings in Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Nationals. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander labored through 92 pitches (54 strikes), allowing runs to score in five of the six innings in which he pitched. Lackey had clawed his ERA back under 5.00 with a couple of quality starts in his previous two outings, but he'll now take an ugly 5.24 mark into his next start Tuesday at home against the Rays.