Cubs' John Lackey: Reinstated from DL ahead of Tuesday's start

Lackey (foot) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Tuesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Braves, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

As expected, Lackey will make his return to the rotation Tuesday night without missing a single start. He'll face off with Braves' rookie southpaw Sean Newcomb as the veteran looks to improve his 5.20 ERA and 1.33 WHIP.

