Jay is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

Jay will be squeezed to the bench for the first time in four games with the Nationals bringing lefty Gio Gonzalez to the hill. The Cubs will counter with an all-right-handed outfield of Kris Bryant, Albert Almora and Mark Zagunis.

