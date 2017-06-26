Cubs' Jon Jay: Benched vs. lefty Monday
Jay is out of the lineup Monday against the Nationals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Jay will be squeezed to the bench for the first time in four games with the Nationals bringing lefty Gio Gonzalez to the hill. The Cubs will counter with an all-right-handed outfield of Kris Bryant, Albert Almora and Mark Zagunis.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...