Jay will start in left field and lead off Tuesday against the Rays. It's the fifth consecutive game that Jay has served as the Cubs' leadoff hitter.

Though the Cubs have some crowding in the outfield with Jason Heyward (hand) returning from the disabled list Tuesday, Jay may be able to stick in the lineup as the leadoff man against right-handed pitching so long as he continues to rake at the dish. Jay is hitting .300 over his last 60 at-bats and carries a superb .372 on-base percentage for the season, making him a serviceable table setter for the North Siders.