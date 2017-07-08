Jay is out of the lineup against the Pirates on Saturday.

Jay will head to the bench for the third time in the previous four outings while Kyle Schwarber once again draws the start in left field. With Schwarber's return from Triple-A Iowa, and the relative health of Chicago's lineup, Jay may be in line to lose a little action here and there. But overall, Jay has been one of the best contributors for the Cubs this season, posting a .305/.384/.407 line at the plate.