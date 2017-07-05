Cubs' Jon Jay: Productive from leadoff spot Tuesday
Jay went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Rays.
Jay batted leadoff in this one, the fifth game in a row that he's done that. In that span, he's 6-for-22 (.273) with three runs scored. With Jason Heyward returning Tuesday, the Cubs outfield has gotten a bit more crowded. However, Jay could continue to be a useful leadoff hitter, at least against right-handed starters.
