Jay went 1-for-5 with a game-winning two-RBI double Thursday against the Nationals.

The Cubs were down to their last out when Jay came up in the ninth and he delivered the decisive double to deep right field off of Blake Treinen. He has started six of the last seven games in left since Kyle Schwarber's demotion and is hitting .301/.383/.377 over 146 at-bats this season. Jay stands to continue seeing regular playing time against right-handed pitching as long as Schwarber is working through his struggles at Triple-A Iowa.