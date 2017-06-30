Cubs' Jon Jay: Provides ninth inning heroics Thursday
Jay went 1-for-5 with a game-winning two-RBI double Thursday against the Nationals.
The Cubs were down to their last out when Jay came up in the ninth and he delivered the decisive double to deep right field off of Blake Treinen. He has started six of the last seven games in left since Kyle Schwarber's demotion and is hitting .301/.383/.377 over 146 at-bats this season. Jay stands to continue seeing regular playing time against right-handed pitching as long as Schwarber is working through his struggles at Triple-A Iowa.
More News
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...