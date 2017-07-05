Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows five runs in loss to Rays
Lester (5-5) allowed five runs over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Rays, giving up nine hits and one walk with six strikeouts.
Lester was in decent shape through three innings, but he ran into trouble in the fourth, when he allowed four runs on five hits and a walk before retiring a batter. He escaped the inning and enjoyed a one-two-three fifth, but his pitch count was at 100 by that point and he did not come back out for the sixth. Lester had delivered four consecutive quality starts prior to this outing, posting a strong 28:6 K:BB over 26 innings in that span, and he will look to get back on track Sunday against the Pirates.
