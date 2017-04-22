Cubs' Jon Lester: Allows five runs in no decision
Lester (0-0) allowed five runs and nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings, but received no decision Friday against the Reds.
Lester was able to work out of some trouble, allowing him to fire three scoreless innings to start the game, but his inability to keep runners off base caught up with him as he was touched up for five runs over the next three frames. Despite the rough outing, this was the first time in four starts that he allowed more than a single earned run, and he'll continue to be an outstanding fantasy option, as he carries a 2.66 ERA. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Pirates.
