Cubs' Jon Lester: Can't escape disastrous first inning Sunday
Lester (5-6) allowed a whopping 10 runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks while recording just two outs in Sunday's loss to the Pirates. He did not record a strikeout.
Lester endured perhaps the worst start of his big league career in this one, but he was let off the hook for a significant portion of the damage against him due to a Kris Bryant error that loaded the bases with one out. Still, he endured a miserable performance, throwing just over half of his 53 pitches for strikes and missing over the plate with regularity as he saw his ERA spike to 4.25. Lester attempted to battle through the initial frame after some tough luck, but he was chased from the game as a grand slam from Francisco Cervelli was followed by a solo shot from Andrew McCutchen. Thus concludes a substandard first half of the season for the veteran, who will take a breather during the All-Star break before he looks to get back on track next week.
