Cubs' Jon Lester: Collects fifth victory Saturday
Lester (5-4) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out four across seven innings to earn the win Saturday against the Marlins.
Lester's only mistake was allowing a three-run homer to J.T. Realmuto in the first inning, but the Cubs offense was able to provide him plenty of run support to help him earn his fifth win of the year. He's now strung together three straight quality starts to lower his ERA from 4.13 to 3.83, and although he's not returning the fantasy value that owners had hoped for, he's still been a useful lineup option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Nationals.
