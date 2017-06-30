Cubs' Jon Lester: Fans seven in no-decision

Lester allowed one run over 6.0 innings to take the no-decision Thursday against the Nationals. He struck out seven batters and allowed three hits and three walks.

The southpaw was effective in limiting base runners Thursday and he got some help from Willson Contreras, who threw out two-of-three base stealers. Lester was also able to consistently get ahead in the count, firing first-pitch strikes out 16 of the 22 batters he faced, which him set up hitters for seven strikeouts. He finishes June with 37 strikeouts in 37.0 innings, but he also allowed five home runs over those six starts.