Cubs' Jon Lester: Hit hard in Wednesday's loss
Lester (0-1) gave up six runs (five earned) on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Pirates.
After a strong beginning to the season, the veteran lefty's now been tagged for 10 earned runs and 19 hits over his last two outings, sending his ERA soaring to 3.68 and saddling him with a 1.43 WHIP. Lester will look to get those ratios under control in his next start at home against the Phillies on Tuesday.
