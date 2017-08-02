Cubs' Jon Lester: Records 2,000th career strikeout Tuesday

Lester (8-6) went four innings and did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Diamondbacks. He allowed five hits, three walks and three earned runs, while striking out nine.

Lester wasn't terribly efficient in this one, as he needed 104 pitches to cover four innings. The nine strikeouts were nice, however, and the final one got him to 2,000 for his career. The career .081 hitter also hit his first MLB home run. Lester will face the Nationals at home on Sunday in his next start.