Cubs' Jon Lester: Remains winless despite another stellar outing

Lester allowed three hits while walking two and striking out three over seven scoreless innings for another no-decision in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Pirates.

The veteran southpaw just can't win yet. His bullpen, mainly Koji Uehara, blew a 1-0 lead in the eighth inning to give Lester three no-decisions in as many starts. The 33-year-old has now allowed just two runs in his first three starts (18 innings) while walking five and striking out 17. The lack of strikeouts were disappointing in this one, but owners can't complain with Lester's work so far in the early going. He's clearly a fantasy ace, and the wins will come eventually.