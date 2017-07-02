Cubs' Jon Lester: Set for two starts next week
Lester's next start has been moved up to Tuesday against the Rays, meaning he will get two starts before the All-Star break, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
This gives his owners two home starts next week, first against Tampa Bay, then Pittsburgh. John Lackey, who was in line to start Tuesday, was pushed back to Wednesday.
