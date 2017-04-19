Cubs' Jon Lester: Start moved to Friday

Lester will have his next start moved up to Friday against the Reds, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The switch may be a clever attempt to avoid having Lester make a start in Boston next week, instead setting him up to face the Pirates on Wednesday. The veteran southpaw dominated Pittsburgh in his last appearance, throwing seven shutout innings while allowing just three hits. Jake Arrieta is now scheduled to make his next start Saturday.