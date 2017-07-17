Cubs' Jose Quintana: Dominates in Cub debut

Quintana (5-8) pitched seven scoreless innings with 12 strikeouts during Sunday's win over Baltimore. He allowed just three hits.

The Cubs ponied up for Quintana, and the lefty didn't disappoint in his debut start. Additionally, the win completed Chicago's weekend sweep of the Orioles to pull within just 4.5 games of the first-place Brewers. Quintana has now allowed only 12 earned runs through 47 innings over his past eight starts, and he's struck out 57 batters during that span. Quintana is clearly locked in, and pitching for a contender only boosts his fantasy value. He projects to face St. Louis at Wrigley Field in his next start.