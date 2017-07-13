Cubs' Jose Quintana: Traded to Cubs
The Cubs acquired Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.
We have our first big blockbuster of trade season, with the pitcher-needy Cubs landing one of the most coveted arms from one of the league's most obvious sellers -- one who's locked under team control through the 2020 season. Quintana has scuffled with a 4.49 ERA with only four wins but has struck out 109 and walked 40 in 104.1 innings. Wrigley Field often plays as pitcher-friendly as Guaranteed Rate Field -- if not more so -- and joining a club capable of lethal run support should bolster what he gets in return for his frequent quality starts. Avoiding a constant stream of designated hitters also helps his value. NL-only fantasy players should spend upwards of the entire free-agent budget they've stashed to acquire the difference maker, and his owners should expect a brighter future.
More News
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out 10 in Coors Field•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Subject of Brewers interest•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Escapes with no-decision against Rangers•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Sharp in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Strikes out nine in win•
-
White Sox's Jose Quintana: Quiets Jay Birds through seven•
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The first week back from the All-Star break is about half the size of a normal week, making...
-
Podcast: Second half lookahead
The Fantasy Baseball Podcast welcomes back Al Melchior, who looks ahead to the second half...
-
Podcast: Is the ball 'juiced' now?
We bring in All-Star break reinforcements. The Ringer's Ben Lindbergh joins us to discuss if...
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...