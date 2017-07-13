Cubs' Jose Quintana: Traded to Cubs

The Cubs acquired Quintana from the White Sox on Thursday for outfielder Eloy Jimenez, pitcher Dylan Cease and infielders Matt Rose and Bryant Flete.

We have our first big blockbuster of trade season, with the pitcher-needy Cubs landing one of the most coveted arms from one of the league's most obvious sellers -- one who's locked under team control through the 2020 season. Quintana has scuffled with a 4.49 ERA with only four wins but has struck out 109 and walked 40 in 104.1 innings. Wrigley Field often plays as pitcher-friendly as Guaranteed Rate Field -- if not more so -- and joining a club capable of lethal run support should bolster what he gets in return for his frequent quality starts. Avoiding a constant stream of designated hitters also helps his value. NL-only fantasy players should spend upwards of the entire free-agent budget they've stashed to acquire the difference maker, and his owners should expect a brighter future.