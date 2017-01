Grimm and the Cubs avoided arbitration on Friday with a $1.825 million deal, Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball reports.

Grim registered a 4.10 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 52.2 innings for the world champions in 2016, a significant step back from his scary 2015 season. He'll get a pay raise of around a half million dollars for his troubles in his second round of arbitration.