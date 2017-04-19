Grimm (1-0) recorded his first win of the season Tuesday against the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts.

The Cubs only got 3.2 innings from starter Brett Anderson, so they needed a pick-me-up from guys like Brian Duensing and Grimm. Grimm did his part by pitching a perfect top of the sixth inning, and then the Cubs scored four times in the bottom half to take the lead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories