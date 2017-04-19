Cubs' Justin Grimm: Picks up first win Tuesday
Grimm (1-0) recorded his first win of the season Tuesday against the Brewers. He pitched a scoreless sixth inning with two strikeouts.
The Cubs only got 3.2 innings from starter Brett Anderson, so they needed a pick-me-up from guys like Brian Duensing and Grimm. Grimm did his part by pitching a perfect top of the sixth inning, and then the Cubs scored four times in the bottom half to take the lead.
