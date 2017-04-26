Cubs' Koji Uehara: Registers hold Tuesday

Uehara recorded his second hold of the season in Tuesday's win over the Pirates. He pitched a scoreless inning, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Uehara came on for Kyle Hendricks after he pitched six scoreless innings, and the veteran reliever kept the Pirates at bay. Other than a rough outing on April 16, when he allowed two earned runs without recording an out, Uehara has not been scored upon, and he carries a nifty 2.08 ERA.