Cubs' Koji Uehara: Struggles Sunday

Uehara (0-1) was tagged with a blown save and the loss in Sunday's game against the Pirates. He didn't record an out and gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks.

Uehara hadn't allowed any runs prior to Sunday, but he just didn't have it in this one. The veteran started the eighth inning by walking the first batter he faced then giving up a double, and he gave way to Hector Rondon with the bases loaded. Consider this a hiccup, as Uehara should continue to serve in a high-leverage role for the Cubs.