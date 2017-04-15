Cubs' Kris Bryant: Crushes first two homers of 2017

Bryant went 2-for-5 with a pair of homers and three RBI in Saturday's loss against the Pirates.

Bryant left the yard in both the first and ninth innings, but his final blast left the Cubs a run away from tying the contest. His productive afternoon raised his batting average by 19 points while also providing his first homers of the campaign, and despite his slow start, it's just a matter of time before he goes on a rampage at the plate.