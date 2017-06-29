Cubs' Kris Bryant: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Bryant was diagnosed with a mild to moderate right ankle sprain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Bryant sustained the injury in the fifth inning Wednesday night after he turned his ankle on third base while catching a popup. An X-ray on his ankle following the contest came back negative, but the Cubs are still unsure if the ailment will require a trip to the DL. A clearer timetable for his return should become available after he is further evaluated Thursday; Jeimer Candelario would likely take over at third base should Bryant be forced to miss extended time.
