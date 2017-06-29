Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game after twisting ankle
Bryant was helped off the field after injuring his ankle during Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
Bryant came up limping in the fifth inning after appearing to turn his ankle on third base while catching a popup. He was 2-for-3 with a double before being replaced by Jeimer Candelario at the hot corner. The severity of the injury isn't clear at this point, but more should be known as he is further evaluated in the coming days. This could potentially be another tough break for an already struggling Cubs team.
