Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game with finger injury
Bryant was forced to leave Wednesday's contest in the first inning after jamming his finger while sliding into third base.
Bryant got on base with a double off Braves' starter R.A. Dickey, but appeared to awkwardly jam his ring finger into the shoe of third baseman Johan Camargo while attempting to advance on fly ball. He was immediately lifted from the game in favor of Tommy La Stella, though the team will likely release further information following a medical evaluation.
More News
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...