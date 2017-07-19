Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game with finger injury

Bryant was forced to leave Wednesday's contest in the first inning after jamming his finger while sliding into third base.

Bryant got on base with a double off Braves' starter R.A. Dickey, but appeared to awkwardly jam his ring finger into the shoe of third baseman Johan Camargo while attempting to advance on fly ball. He was immediately lifted from the game in favor of Tommy La Stella, though the team will likely release further information following a medical evaluation.