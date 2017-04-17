Cubs' Kris Bryant: Fails to deliver Sunday
Bryant went 0-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Pirates and left six runners on base.
Bryant certainly had some chances to deliver counting stats in this one, but Jameson Taillon was able to keep him quiet. Bryant did just deliver two home runs and three RBI on Saturday, and he shouldn't have too many days like Sunday this season.
