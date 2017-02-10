Cubs' Kris Bryant: Focused on going opposite way this year

Bryant said he'd like to drive the ball more to right field this season, MLB.com reports.

Bryant hit 39 home runs last season, but just one went to right field. "I've done a lot of research this offseason, seeing where I'm pitched to," Bryant said. "I'm pitched inside so often. I pulled the ball really well this past year. I'm sure guys are going to start pitching me a little different, maybe go back to the other side of the plate. That's what they did in the Minor Leagues. A lot of guys threw the ball away, and I want to get back to what I did in the Minor Leagues." The way Bryant has produced at the plate in his first two MLB seasons, there's no reason to suspect he can't be successful going the opposite way more often.