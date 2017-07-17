Cubs' Kris Bryant: Goes 2-for-3 with two-run shot

Bryant went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Sunday's win over Baltimore.

While Bryant is turning in another solid fantasy campaign, there's probably still another level of production within reach. He's sporting a .277/.402/.534 slash line with 19 homers, 40 RBI and 60 runs for the campaign, and it wouldn't be surprising if the reigning NL MVP had a strong second half.