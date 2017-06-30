Cubs' Kris Bryant: Held out Friday
Bryant (ankle) remains out of the lineup for Friday's series opener against Cincinnati.
The team has not ruled out a trip to the DL for its star third baseman, and even if that doesn't happen Bryant could wind up missing a couple more games this weekend due to the sprained ankle he suffered during Wednesday's contest. Bryant did state his ankle was feeling much better prior to Thursday's game against the Nats, which leads to the belief that he will avoid an extended absence. In his place, Javier Baez will man the hot corner against the Reds.
