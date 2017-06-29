Cubs' Kris Bryant: Likely to avoid DL
Bryant said his ankle feels "a ton" better Thursday, and he should avoid the 10-day disabled list, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
After spraining his ankle on third base while catching a foul pop-up, Bryant gave his fantasy owners a scare when he was helped off the field. It appears the injury wasn't serious, though, and he may be back in the lineup sometime during their weekend series against the Reds, assuming it heals properly. He's being replaced at the hot corner in the Thursday lineup by Jeimer Candelario.
