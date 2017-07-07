Cubs' Kris Bryant: Massive day at plate Friday
Bryant went 4-for-5 with a triple, two homers, three runs and four RBI Friday against the Pirates.
Bryant tripled in the Cubs first run of the game before launching his 17th and 18th bombs of the year to give the team some insurance runs in a home win. Despite an acceptable .271 batting average, he's rewarding fantasy owners with an elite .931 OPS as one of the top third base options in the league.
