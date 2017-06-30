Cubs' Kris Bryant: May be rested for weekend series
Bryant (ankle) could be rested for the Cubs' upcoming weekend series against the Reds, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Although there was some optimism regarding Bryant after he said his ankle was feeling "a ton" better, there's still the possibility of the Cubs taking the cautious route with the reigning NL MVP. If Bryant is out for the weekend, it could complicate matters for the Cubs in terms of their third base situation with Jaimer Candelario battling a sore knee. Tommy La Stella would likely take over at third if Bryant and Candelario are out Friday.
