Cubs' Kris Bryant: Returns Saturday against Reds

Bryant (ankle) is starting at third base and hitting second Saturday against the Reds.

After missing the last two games with a sprained ankle, the star third baseman returns to his typical spot in the lineup. He hit just .232 in June, but still swatted five home runs and walked 18 times in 82 at-bats, demonstrating his high floor even when he's not catching breaks on balls in play. Deploy him with confidence in all formats against subpar righty Jackson Stephens, who is making his big-league debut for the Reds.