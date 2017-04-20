Cubs' Kris Bryant: Scores twice Wednesday

Bryant went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Brewers.

Bryant was right in the middle of things for the Cubs as they rallied for a 7-4 win. The young slugger is hitting just .230 so far this season, but expect that number to continue to rise.

