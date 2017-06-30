Cubs' Kris Bryant: Team still considering DL stay

Bryant (ankle) could be rested for the Cubs' upcoming weekend series against the Reds, and the club is not ruling out a stay on the 10-day disabled list, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Although there was some optimism regarding Bryant after he said his ankle was feeling "a ton" better, there's still the possibility of the Cubs taking the cautious route with the reigning NL MVP and letting him sit out a few extra days while opening up a roster spot. If Bryant is out for the weekend or longer, it could complicate matters for the Cubs in terms of their third base situation with Jeimer Candelario battling a sore knee. Tommy La Stella would likely take over at third if Bryant and Candelario are out Friday.