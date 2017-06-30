Cubs' Kris Bryant: Will take batting practice Friday
Bryant tested his ankle and is set to participate in batting practice prior to Friday's game in Cincinnati, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Bryant said that there was "soreness, but not pain" following his pregame work in the outfield, and could potentially be available off the bench for the series opener. It appears as though Bryant would have played Friday if it were up to him, but manager Joe Maddon elected to give the third baseman another day off to rest. He should be considered day-to-day, but is possible to be back in the lineup for Saturday's game following his progress.
