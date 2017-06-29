Cubs' Kris Bryant: Won't play Thursday, DL still possible

Bryant (ankle) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.

This almost goes without saying after Bryant suffered a moderate ankle sprain Wednesday night, but it also sounds as if the Cubs have yet to determine whether or not he will need a DL stint. Regardless, Jeimer Candelario appears poised to take on short-term reps at third base in an infield that is a bit short-handed at the moment. Ben Zobrist (wrist) currently resides on the DL, while Addison Russell (shoulder) remains day-to-day.

