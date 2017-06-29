Cubs' Kris Bryant: Won't play Thursday, DL still possible
Bryant (ankle) will not be in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Nationals, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reports.
This almost goes without saying after Bryant suffered a moderate ankle sprain Wednesday night, but it also sounds as if the Cubs have yet to determine whether or not he will need a DL stint. Regardless, Jeimer Candelario appears poised to take on short-term reps at third base in an infield that is a bit short-handed at the moment. Ben Zobrist (wrist) currently resides on the DL, while Addison Russell (shoulder) remains day-to-day.
More News
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Likely to avoid DL•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Exits game after twisting ankle•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Launches 16th homer of season•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Dealing with fatigue, should return Monday•
-
Cubs' Kris Bryant: Not starting series finale•
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....