Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Closing in on rehab stint

Hendricks (hand) will likely be ready to embark on a rehab assignment following his next side session, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

The right-hander got through his first bullpen session Tuesday, and he's expected to fire another session later in the week after playing catch a couple of times in the meantime. The exact timetable of his rehab assignment are still unclear, although it seems like a return to the rotation shortly after the All-Star break remains within the realm of possibility.