Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Completes bullpen Tuesday

Hendricks (hand) threw his first bullpen session since landing on the DL, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Hendricks was able to toss 25 pitches with no issues during Tuesday's session. He's expected to throw another session in the coming days, after which there could be a clearer timetable for his pending rehab assignment.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories