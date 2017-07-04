Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Completes bullpen Tuesday
Hendricks (hand) threw his first bullpen session since landing on the DL, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Hendricks was able to toss 25 pitches with no issues during Tuesday's session. He's expected to throw another session in the coming days, after which there could be a clearer timetable for his pending rehab assignment.
