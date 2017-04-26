Hendricks (2-1) tossed six scoreless innings against the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three in a 1-0 win.

Last year's spectacular 2.13 ERA and 0.98 WHIP were obviously unrepeatable, but Hendricks started this season with an across-the-board statistical decline over his first three starts. This was a major improvement, but still, Hendricks' fastball averaged only 85.9 mph, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN Chicago -- a season high, but still a huge decline from last year's 87.8. Hendricks has never been mistaken for a fireballer, but this is quite low even for him. Still, at least he's on a positive trend line, and his past results have given us reason to believe that he'll continue rounding into form.

