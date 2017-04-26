Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Gets start moved up to Sunday
Hendricks will have his next scheduled start moved up from Monday against the Phillies to Sunday against the Red Sox, ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers reports.
Hendricks had labored through his first three starts of the season, but finally found success in his most recent turn Tuesday against the Pirates, tossing six scoreless innings while giving up four hits and two walks. With the Cubs off the schedule Thursday, manager Joe Maddon will reshuffle his rotation a bit by keeping Hendricks on his normal four-day rest for Sunday's turn, while Brett Anderson gets pushed back a day. Hendricks will thus benefit from a two-start week, though fantasy owners were probably hoping for a better matchup than one against a potent Red Sox offense at Fenway Park.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Finds form with six shutout frames against Pirates•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Struggles against Brew Crew in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Leaves after five innings in loss to Pirates•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows four runs in victorious season debut•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Returns to action•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Comes down with food poisoning•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...