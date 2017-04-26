Hendricks will have his next scheduled start moved up from Monday against the Phillies to Sunday against the Red Sox, ESPN.com's Jesse Rogers reports.

Hendricks had labored through his first three starts of the season, but finally found success in his most recent turn Tuesday against the Pirates, tossing six scoreless innings while giving up four hits and two walks. With the Cubs off the schedule Thursday, manager Joe Maddon will reshuffle his rotation a bit by keeping Hendricks on his normal four-day rest for Sunday's turn, while Brett Anderson gets pushed back a day. Hendricks will thus benefit from a two-start week, though fantasy owners were probably hoping for a better matchup than one against a potent Red Sox offense at Fenway Park.