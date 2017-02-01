Improved command and more effective usage of his secondary pitches helped Hendricks put together his breakout 2016 season, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

According to Statcast, Hendricks had the highest number of pitches that were called strikes outside of the zone in 2016. He also threw more changeups, cutters and curveballs for called strikes than he did in 2015. "I think my command was much better and my mechanics were more solid [in 2016]," Hendricks said. "I could dial in." The stats reflected this, as Hendricks went 16-8 with a MLB-best 2.13 ERA. While that number will almost certainly rise in 2017 given his lack of overpowering stuff, Hendricks appears locked in as a very reliable fantasy option.