Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Leaves after five innings in loss to Pirates
Hendricks (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks across five innings in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Pirates. He struck out three.
Hendricks looked relatively comfortable and allowed just one run through five innings, but he allowed the first two men to reach in the sixth and was pulled before Justin Grimm allowed them both to score. His command was a bit off by his standards, but he still managed to throw 63 percent of his pitches for strikes and was simply made to pay for location-related mistakes. After an outstanding 2016 campaign, Hendricks has underachieved through his first two starts and will carry an unsightly 5.73 ERA to go along with a 1.27 WHIP into Wednesday's outing against the Brewers.
