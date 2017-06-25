Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Plays catch pain-free

Hendricks (hand) played catch Saturday and felt no pain, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He's scheduled to play catch again Sunday.

Saturday's toss and catch marked the first time Hendricks has been able to throw a baseball since being placed on the disabled list June 8. Though a timetable for his return remains unclear, the fact that he felt no pain Saturday suggests his rehab is coming along well.

