Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Plays catch pain-free
Hendricks (hand) played catch Saturday and felt no pain, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. He's scheduled to play catch again Sunday.
Saturday's toss and catch marked the first time Hendricks has been able to throw a baseball since being placed on the disabled list June 8. Though a timetable for his return remains unclear, the fact that he felt no pain Saturday suggests his rehab is coming along well.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could start throwing over weekend•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Uncertain to return before All-Star break•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: MRI shows nothing new•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Slated for another MRI•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Won't rejoin rotation over weekend•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Could return over weekend•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...