Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Set for another rehab start

Hendricks (hand) will start another game with Double-A Tennessee on Monday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.

Hendricks will likely return to the Cubs following this outing, and could rejoin the rotation during the series against St. Louis. He pitched well during his start this past Monday, allowing one run off two hits while striking out two in 3.1 innings of work. If he's able to duplicate that sort of performance, while lasting a little longer on the mound, he should be able to conclude his time at the minor-league level.