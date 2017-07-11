Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Solid in first rehab outing
Hendricks (hand) allowed one run on two hits and struck out a pair over 3.1 innings in his first rehab outing Monday for Double-A Tennessee.
Hendricks was sharp, but the Cubs will likely want him to stretch out a bit more before they bring him back to the majors. He is currently on pace to return shortly after the All-Star break. If Hendricks indeed makes another rehab appearance and remains on schedule, his most logical return date would be July 21 against St. Louis, but it will depend on how the Cubs' rotation lines up out of the break.
