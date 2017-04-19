Hendricks allowed four runs on four hits (two home runs) and four walks while striking out four batters during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee.

This was the first start of Hendricks' career that he allowed two home runs and four walks in the same outing, so all things considered, he was probably lucky to escape without a loss. After turning in a National League-best 2.13 ERA last season, the pendulum has likely swung too far in the other direction, as Hendricks now sports a 6.19 mark through his first three 2017 outings.