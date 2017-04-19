Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Struggles against Brew Crew in no-decision
Hendricks allowed four runs on four hits (two home runs) and four walks while striking out four batters during Wednesday's win over Milwaukee.
This was the first start of Hendricks' career that he allowed two home runs and four walks in the same outing, so all things considered, he was probably lucky to escape without a loss. After turning in a National League-best 2.13 ERA last season, the pendulum has likely swung too far in the other direction, as Hendricks now sports a 6.19 mark through his first three 2017 outings.
More News
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Leaves after five innings in loss to Pirates•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Allows four runs in victorious season debut•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Returns to action•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Comes down with food poisoning•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Will pitch fifth to begin season•
-
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Wants to get to 200 innings•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...