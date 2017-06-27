Cubs' Kyle Hendricks: Throws again Tuesday
Hendricks (hand) said he felt good after throwing out to 90 feet Monday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Hendricks continues to slowly work his way back from tendinitis in his hand. He'll need to get three or four more throwing sessions out to 150 feet under his belt before he is able to progress to throwing a bullpen session, after which there should be a clearer timetable for his return.
